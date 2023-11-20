Minister approves rescue plan to clean up master’s office mess
The Law Society has raised alarm over conditions in the master’s office and has called for meetings with the minister since March 2020
20 November 2023 - 14:55
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has approved a rescue plan for the dysfunctional master’s office whose mess has reached a crisis point.
The Master’s Office is responsible for among other functions the administration of deceased estates, the setting up and liquidating of trusts, and managing the Guardian’s Fund to protect the interests of minors and people deemed legally incapable of administering their affairs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.