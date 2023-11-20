Godongwana says government entities owe Sars R6bn
Finance minister says it's not right for state departments and SOEs not to pay the tax office, which generates the revenue that enables them to exist
20 November 2023 - 21:04
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has over the years noted an increasing level of indebtedness to it by government departments and state-owned companies (SOCs), finance minister Enoch Godongwana says.
While the vast majority of the 5,303 entities paid their debts on time, 404 entities owe Sars R5.9bn for the 2023/24 fiscal year, the minister said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by FF+ MP Wouter Wessels. ..
