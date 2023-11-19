Overturned rape conviction a ‘setback for victims’, SCA told
High court found that as a paramedic’s erstwhile girlfriend engaged in foreplay, he had grounds to believe she tacitly consented to sex
19 November 2023 - 17:50
By controversially setting aside a rape conviction, the high court “failed to consider the overwhelming ... evidence” against the accused rapist that should have left him imprisoned for his seven-year sentence.
This was the argument made by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), in seeking to have the original rape conviction and sentence reinstated for Loyiso Coko. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.