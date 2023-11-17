Zero fees for new 10X Investments clients

10X Investments is once again rewarding new investors with six months of zero fees if they sign up for a living annuity, retirement annuity or preservation fund during November.

The company’s fee-free promotion applies to new retirement annuities, living annuities and preservation funds taken during November. This limited-time offer is designed to alleviate financial burdens and make retirement planning more accessible.

This comes at a time when the country is grappling with unprecedented financial pressures, making it more important than ever to consider the future and invest wisely.

SA is sitting on a retirement time bomb, with the National Treasury revealing that only 6% of the country’s population is on track to retire comfortably.

Economic pressure has impeded South Africans’ ability to save. The Covid-19 pandemic directly affected untold livelihoods but, in its aftermath, there’s been little financial relief and, for many, life has become even harder.

SA has endured rising inflation, high interest rates and record unemployment. With the high cost of living, many do not view retirement investments as a priority.

This highlights the importance for innovative and inclusive insurance solutions to ensure comprehensive protection for all, according to Andre Tuck, team leader for retail investments at 10X Investments.