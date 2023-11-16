SA considers closing Israel’s embassy amid Gaza crisis
Parliamentary motion initiated by EFF reflects government’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the ANC’s belief that it is a genocide against Palestinians
16 November 2023 - 11:02
UPDATED 16 November 2023 - 19:46
SA could be on the verge of temporarily closing Israel’s embassy in Pretoria and suspending all diplomatic relations with it until the Middle Eastern country agrees to a ceasefire with Hamas after the governing ANC pledged its support on Thursday for a parliamentary motion for the move.
The motion, which the EFF initiated, reflects the government’s strong condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which the ANC and the government consider a violation of international law and human rights, and “a genocide against the people of Palestine”. ..
