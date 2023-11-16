National ANC wants temporary closure of Israel’s embassy in SA The party will support an EFF motion in parliament to close Tel Aviv’s embassy in Pretoria until a ceasefire in Gaza B L Premium

The ANC has called for the closure of Israel’s embassy in SA until Tel Aviv agrees to a ceasefire in its ongoing war with Hamas.

The party is expected to support an amended version of the EFF motion, which is scheduled to be debated in parliament on Thursday and calls for SA to close Israel’s embassy in SA...