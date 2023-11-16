ANC wants temporary closure of Israel’s embassy in SA
The party will support an EFF motion in parliament to close Tel Aviv’s embassy in Pretoria until a ceasefire in Gaza
16 November 2023 - 11:02
The ANC has called for the closure of Israel’s embassy in SA until Tel Aviv agrees to a ceasefire in its ongoing war with Hamas.
The party is expected to support an amended version of the EFF motion, which is scheduled to be debated in parliament on Thursday and calls for SA to close Israel’s embassy in SA...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.