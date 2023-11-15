National

SSA director-general Thembisile Majola quits after 20 months in the job

‘Majola commenced her role at the SSA on March 1 2022 and her resignation, by mutual consent with the president, will be effective from November 30’

15 November 2023 - 10:30
by Amanda Khoza
Thembisile Majola. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON.
State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Thembisile Cheryl Majola has resigned after a little more than a year in the top job.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Wednesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had accepted Majola's resignation. 

“Majola commenced her role at the SSA on March 1 2022 and her resignation, by mutual consent with the president, will be effective from November 30. The president has expressed his appreciation to Majola for her contribution to the reform and rebuilding of the SSA,” said Magwenya. 

Ramaphosa wished Majola well in all her future endeavours.

When the presidency announced Majola’s appointment in February 2022, it said it followed Ramaphosa’s undertaking in the state of the nation address (Sona) to fill critical vacancies in the service. 

Majola is a former deputy minister of energy and was SA’s ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.

She has held several positions in the presidency and was a deputy co-ordinator in the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee.

Among other roles, Majola was the observer on behalf of Ramaphosa to the trilateral negotiations on the Grand Renaissance Dam during SA’s tenure as chair of the AU in 2020. 

