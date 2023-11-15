BREAKING NEWS: Nuclear regulator will hold hearings in 2024 about Koeberg life extension
The public will be able to make oral presentations to the NNR on health, safety and environmental issues related to the long-term operation application
15 November 2023 - 13:57
The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR), which has to decide whether to grant Eskom’s application to extend the operating life of Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, will hold a new round of public hearing on the matter in February.
The notice, published by the regulator on Wednesday, said following the closure of the public comment process on March 16, an NNR project team reviewed the comments received and made a recommendation to the board to conduct further public consultation on the application...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.