Top court slates courts for ‘permanently preventing’ man from bringing a lawsuit
The charges against theft-accused police officer Tebogo Patrick Olesitse were eventually dropped before the matter even went to trial
14 November 2023 - 13:23
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and High Court both “erred” and “permanently prevent[ed]” a man, now deceased, from bringing a second lawsuit, after he instituted a first one. The courts “disregarded [his] right of access to court”.
This was the finding of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, after the man’s wife continued his case to the apex court. ..
