Leading with purpose: Beyond the buzzwords

Liberty recently hosted the second annual Liberty Leading Edge Symposium, in partnership with Standard Bank, providing a platform for business leaders to share their unique perspectives on the role of purpose in today's entrepreneurial and corporate landscape.

In the dynamic landscape of modern business, purposeful leadership has emerged as a cornerstone for organisational success and sustainability. Recent research by EY revealed that companies driven by a sense of purpose are more innovative and resilient, demonstrating enhanced employee engagement and customer loyalty.

Purpose acts as a guiding star, illuminating the path through complex, volatile and ambiguous environments, ensuring that every stride aligns with the organisation’s core values and objectives.

It underlined the message of an earlier landmark Harvard Business Review study, which found that purposeful leadership fosters an environment where employees feel valued, leading to increased job satisfaction, enhanced morale and higher productivity.

Leaders who articulate and embody a clear purpose inspire teams, driving innovation and performance. So much so that nine out of 10 employees surveyed said they were willing to trade a percentage of their lifetime earnings for greater meaning at work.

But how does this apply to SA? Several of the country’s most inspirational business leaders weighed in at the symposium, and the results were both instructive and encouraging.