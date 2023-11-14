National Company vehicles are nearly twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen Private vehicles have 50-50 split, according to Tracker data B L Premium

A business-owned vehicle stands nearly double the chance of being hijacked than stolen, compared to personal vehicles that have a 50-50 split.

This is according to Tracker’s vehicle crime statistics for January 2023 to June 2023, which show that a business-owned vehicle has a far higher hijacking rate at 65%, vs theft at 35%...