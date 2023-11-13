Tribunal postponed again as judge Nana Makhubele cannot pay legal fees
The outstanding fees are far beyond her annual salary, the Gauteng judge says
13 November 2023 - 17:13
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating potentially impeachable conduct by Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele was postponed again on Monday as it emerged that her legal funding woes with the state attorney’s office remained unresolved.
A letter from Makhubele to the tribunal on November 1 said her legal team was owed “in excess of R3m”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.