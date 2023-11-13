SA implements first tax incentive for protection of endangered species
Barbara Creecy signs biodiversity management agreements with Limpopo owners of wild lions and rhinos
13 November 2023 - 18:20
SA has activated its first tax incentive to reward private citizens such as landowners for safeguarding endangered species, notably rhinos and lions.
The incentive has been enabled by biodiversity management agreements (BMAs) signed between forestry, fisheries & the environment minister Barbara Creecy and Limpopo landowners. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.