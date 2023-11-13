Rules do not exclude white farmers from exporting to the EU and UK
Industry bodies set the record straight, pointing out that the rules were neither new, nor did they block white farmers from exporting to the EU and the UK
13 November 2023 - 11:46
Agricultural industry bodies and the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development (DALRRD) have hit back at reporting by media outlets over the weekend which suggested that farmers who did not comply with certain BEE requirements would no longer be allowed to export to the EU and the UK.
Publications such as City Press and Rapport reported “new rules” were gazetted by the department two weeks ago which would exclude many farms for being able to export to these European markets based on their BEE status...
