A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above the submarine during the training exercise off Kommetjie. File photo: SUPPLIED
SA Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese has granted an extension to a board of inquiry investigating the deaths of three submariners who were washed off the deck of the SAS Manthatisi.
Lt-Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (formerly Malouw). Picture: GILLIAN MALOUW/FACEBOOK
A wave struck the Heroine-class submarine on the surface off Kommetjie while a vertical transfer exercise was being carried out — when vessels at sea receive supplies by helicopter — on September 20.
The submarine was, at the time, heading to Cape Town's Victoria and Alfred Waterfront for a navy festival event.
SA’s first woman submarine commander Lt-Commander Gillian Hector, Master W/O William Masela Mathipa (coxswain) and W/O Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (coxswain under training) drowned.
“After a fatal incident at sea off Kommetjie near Cape Town ... that claimed the lives of three SA Navy sailors, a board of inquiry (BOI) was instituted to investigate events that led to the incident,” acting senior staff officer Commander Theo Mabina said on Friday.
“The BOI has requested an extension of the time allocated to complete its work. The chief of the SA Navy Vice-Admiral Lobese acceded to this request and has granted the extension.”
Board of inquiry granted more time to probe SA Navy submarine deaths
Three submariners were swept out to sea after being washed off the deck of the SAS Manthatisi in September
SA Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese has granted an extension to a board of inquiry investigating the deaths of three submariners who were washed off the deck of the SAS Manthatisi.
A wave struck the Heroine-class submarine on the surface off Kommetjie while a vertical transfer exercise was being carried out — when vessels at sea receive supplies by helicopter — on September 20.
The submarine was, at the time, heading to Cape Town's Victoria and Alfred Waterfront for a navy festival event.
SA’s first woman submarine commander Lt-Commander Gillian Hector, Master W/O William Masela Mathipa (coxswain) and W/O Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (coxswain under training) drowned.
“After a fatal incident at sea off Kommetjie near Cape Town ... that claimed the lives of three SA Navy sailors, a board of inquiry (BOI) was instituted to investigate events that led to the incident,” acting senior staff officer Commander Theo Mabina said on Friday.
“The BOI has requested an extension of the time allocated to complete its work. The chief of the SA Navy Vice-Admiral Lobese acceded to this request and has granted the extension.”
TimesLIVE
LETTER: A case of poor judgment?
HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: The stakes are high when the military makes mistakes
Soldiers and sailors are paying the ultimate price for budget cuts
Two naval mariners drown, more saved in rescue operation off Kommetjie
Thandi Modise laments dire state of SANDF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: The stakes are high when the military makes mistakes
CHRIS ROPER: SA is a society poisoned by claustrophobic anger
Soldiers and sailors are paying the ultimate price for budget cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.