National

Board of inquiry granted more time to probe SA Navy submarine deaths

Three submariners were swept out to sea after being washed off the deck of the SAS Manthatisi in September

10 November 2023 - 12:00
by TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above the submarine during the training exercise off Kommetjie. File photo: SUPPLIED
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above the submarine during the training exercise off Kommetjie. File photo: SUPPLIED

SA Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese has granted an extension to a board of inquiry investigating the deaths of three submariners who were washed off the deck of the SAS Manthatisi. 

Lt-Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (formerly Malouw). Picture: GILLIAN MALOUW/FACEBOOK
Lt-Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (formerly Malouw). Picture: GILLIAN MALOUW/FACEBOOK

A wave struck the Heroine-class submarine on the surface off Kommetjie while a vertical transfer exercise was being carried out — when vessels at sea receive supplies by helicopter — on September 20.

The submarine was, at the time, heading to Cape Town's Victoria and Alfred Waterfront for a navy festival event.

SA’s first woman submarine commander Lt-Commander Gillian Hector, Master W/O William Masela Mathipa (coxswain) and W/O Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (coxswain under training) drowned. 

After a fatal incident at sea off Kommetjie near Cape Town ... that claimed the lives of three SA Navy sailors, a board of inquiry (BOI) was instituted to investigate events that led to the incident,” acting senior staff officer Commander Theo Mabina said on Friday. 

“The BOI has requested an extension of the time allocated to complete its work. The chief of the SA Navy Vice-Admiral Lobese acceded to this request and has granted the extension.”

TimesLIVE

LETTER: A case of poor judgment?

Question after fatal naval exercise is whether it was necessary to perform it in 6m swells
Opinion
3 weeks ago

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: The stakes are high when the military makes mistakes

The SANDF is not uniquely inept or accident prone, so it is essential not to rush to judgment
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Soldiers and sailors are paying the ultimate price for budget cuts

Defence department told to cut an additional R1.9bn, leaving less money for training and maintenance
National
1 month ago

Two naval mariners drown, more saved in rescue operation off Kommetjie

Unconfirmed reports say the mariners were washed overboard
National
1 month ago

Thandi Modise laments dire state of SANDF

Defence minister despairs as the military suffers from shortage of cash and morale
News & Fox
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Board of inquiry granted more time to probe SA ...
National
2.
Nearly 100 criminals arrested since April for ...
National
3.
DA, ANC emerge victorious in by-elections in four ...
National
4.
South Africans fighting in Hamas-Israel war will ...
National
5.
JSC explains lack of recommendations for SCA posts
National

Related Articles

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: The stakes are high when the military makes mistakes

Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: SA is a society poisoned by claustrophobic anger

Opinion

Soldiers and sailors are paying the ultimate price for budget cuts

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.