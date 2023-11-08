PIC gives Transnet R4.4bn debt reprieve
The debt repayment has been rolled over to March
08 November 2023 - 12:08
Transnet has been provided with a four-month debt reprieve by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on a R7m bond which was due this week.
The state-owned asset manager, which manages R2.599-trillion in assets, including government workers pensions funds, rolled over R4.4bn of its exposure in Transnet. The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has rolled over R4.4bn of its exposure to the Transnet (TN23) bond that matured on November 6 into a new short-term Commercial Paper, maturing in March 2024 and received the balance of more than R250m,” the PIC said . ..
