Former special ops boss Thulani Dlomo loses bid to get his job back
Dlomo also wanted the court to order that he be paid financial damages suffered for the ‘years he was at home’
08 November 2023 - 19:22
Former head of counterintelligence at the State Security Agency (SSA) Thulani Dlomo has lost his bid to get his job back and be paid for damages for the years he has been sitting at home following his dismissal in 2019.
Dlomo, who has been accused of turning the SSA’s special operations unit into a factional structure meant to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his political allies, dragged the agency to court, claiming he was unfairly dismissed...
