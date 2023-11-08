Ford injects R5bn into production of hybrid-electric bakkies
By the time the investment is complete in late 2024, Ford will have spent R35bn on its SA operations since 2011
08 November 2023 - 16:34
American motor company Ford is spending R5.2bn to turn its SA subsidiary into the only global manufacturer of plug-in, hybrid-electric Ranger bakkies.
By the time the investment is complete in late 2024, Ford will have spent R35bn on its SA operations since 2011, when the Silverton, Tshwane vehicle assembly plant switched exclusively to Ranger production. ..
