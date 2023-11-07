Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her security detail were robbed on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg in the early hours of Monday morning after they drove over spikes placed on the highway.
They had stopped to change the punctured tyres.
Police have confirmed a case of robbery has been registered and is being investigated. They were robbed of two firearms and cellphones.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the people involved are receiving support and counselling from the SA Police Service’s (SAPS) employee health and wellness unit. She said they have been relieved of their duties and the minister had been provided with other resources until the team is fit to return to their posts.
“Steps are under way to determine what transpired as far as VIP protection protocols are concerned. An officer hasbeen appointed to conduct a determination,” said Mathe.
The department confirmed the incident and said Chikunga and her SAPS protection team were unharmed.
“The tyres of the minister’s car were punctured by spikes, bringing the car to a stop, which enabled the criminals to rob the occupants of valuables,” said the department’s spokesperson, Collen Msibi.
“We are relieved to report that the minister and her dedicated SAPS protection team emerged unharmed. Minister Chikunga remains committed to fulfilling her government responsibilities and is grateful for the overwhelming support she has received from her colleagues and the people of SA.
“We would like to assure everyone that the matter is under the jurisdiction of the SA Police Service and as such we are unable to provide further details at this time.”
Transport minister and security detail robbed on N3 highway
Sindisiwe Chikunga's convey robbed of firearms and cellphones after stopping to repair tyres damaged by spikes across the road
TimesLIVE
