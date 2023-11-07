SA calls for ICC to issue warrant of arrest for Israel’s Netanyahu
07 November 2023 - 20:12
SA has called for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue a warrant of arrest for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other key decisionmakers in Tel Aviv for alleged contravention of international law in the war in Gaza.
While acknowledging that both the Palestinian armed military group, Hamas, and Israel have committed war crimes since the start of the recent conflict in the region, international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said Tel Aviv had meted out collective punishment of Palestinians...
