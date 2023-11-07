Data processing and information yielded changing the way we invest globally

There is an explosion in the amount and types of data available to the average investor.

Compared to 50 years ago, there is a greater need to process large volumes of data and convert it into consistently good insights at a reasonable speed to beat the markets.

Data, information, insight and action are guiding principles for quantitative investors. The flow of these matter because raw data can lead to informed decisions.

This forms the basis of Old Mutual Investment Group's in-house data systems and calculation engines, and its success is evidenced in its portfolios.

Dimensionality of data

Investing on a global scale requires the processing of data. This can be trade data; fundamental data, such as company financials; metadata, such as sector, industry or country classifications; news and media data; and novel sources of data such as satellite images of shopping mall parking lots.

Different analyses and back tests need different levels and types of data. The dimensions of the data can change based on the investible universe, and multiple funds could require overlapping dimensions of data.

Ultimately, raw data is usually unusable and requires processing.

Distilling the data

In quantitative investment strategies, to get from data to information, data needs to be processed. Using the momentum style as an example, if we want to calculate momentum for global stocks, it requires thousands of data points a day.

In a global investing universe, this means the same calculation is done on thousands of stocks a day.

The volume of data needs computer programming languages that can automate calculations, and quickly.

The database that stores the raw data can also store the calculated data, allowing for single storage with less chance of error. This way, multiple calculations can be performed as soon as data is available, and the calculated data can be made available on demand.