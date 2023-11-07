Data processing and information yielded changing the way we invest globally
Old Mutual Investment Group's in-house data systems have proven successful, with the proof in its portfolios
There is an explosion in the amount and types of data available to the average investor.
Compared to 50 years ago, there is a greater need to process large volumes of data and convert it into consistently good insights at a reasonable speed to beat the markets.
Data, information, insight and action are guiding principles for quantitative investors. The flow of these matter because raw data can lead to informed decisions.
This forms the basis of Old Mutual Investment Group's in-house data systems and calculation engines, and its success is evidenced in its portfolios.
Dimensionality of data
Investing on a global scale requires the processing of data. This can be trade data; fundamental data, such as company financials; metadata, such as sector, industry or country classifications; news and media data; and novel sources of data such as satellite images of shopping mall parking lots.
Different analyses and back tests need different levels and types of data. The dimensions of the data can change based on the investible universe, and multiple funds could require overlapping dimensions of data.
Ultimately, raw data is usually unusable and requires processing.
Distilling the data
In quantitative investment strategies, to get from data to information, data needs to be processed. Using the momentum style as an example, if we want to calculate momentum for global stocks, it requires thousands of data points a day.
In a global investing universe, this means the same calculation is done on thousands of stocks a day.
The volume of data needs computer programming languages that can automate calculations, and quickly.
The database that stores the raw data can also store the calculated data, allowing for single storage with less chance of error. This way, multiple calculations can be performed as soon as data is available, and the calculated data can be made available on demand.
Data over dogma
Gaining insights from data is one of the most important steps for investment professionals. Formulating deep, meaningful insights helps us understand market conditions and position portfolios better.
An example is the global cycle indicator that automatically updates to provide insights for portfolio positioning based on the current economic phase that the indicator points to.
These insights are continuously tested and updated automatically.
Cutting-edge technology
Given the scope of data that investors need to process, a proprietary system of cutting-edge technology is necessary for analysts and portfolio managers to gain a competitive advantage.
Our investment team uses bespoke databases, robust analytics engines and a front end that can be accessed by team members from any device, giving them the best chance to make correct decisions regarding investment of clients’ capital.
The idea of data-driven decisions comes to life through this approach and the only limitation is our own imagination.
... to get from data to information, data needs to be processed
Data-driven investing
It is one thing talking about the principles of turning data into insights, but what about the prospect of turning data into performance?
The Old Mutual Global Managed Alpha Strategy uses a proprietary systematic model to evaluate six broad market drivers or factor buckets — value, growth, quality, momentum, size and volatility.
This process is style agnostic, meaning that the fund isn’t married to one particular style, rather tilting towards or away from varying factors depending on the forecasted return drivers.
Our data analysis has shown how factors driving the market change through time. This highlights the need for a dynamic approach to factor investing.
It is also worth emphasising that the estimation of factor returns across all factors and all companies is done simultaneously, and points to the agility and speed of the data analysis process.
Over the fund’s history since 2017, we have seen a solid track record with gross composite returns of 16.7% over one year vs the benchmark at 14%; 9.3% over three years vs the benchmark of 7.5%; and 9.1% over five years vs the benchmark at 7.6%.
Since inception, the fund has returned 10% vs a benchmark return of 8.4% over the same period — a testament to the power of big data-processing and building consolidated insights out of multiple data points.
This article is sponsored by Old Mutual Investment Group.