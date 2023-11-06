Theuns du Toit loses court challenge to university ‘urination expulsion’ saga
Du Toit and his attorney, Dirk van Niekerk, said statements made by Stellenbosch University’s leadership ‘prejudged’ Du Toit
06 November 2023 - 13:23
After being expelled from Stellenbosch University for urinating on another student, Theuns du Toit has failed in his bid to set his expulsion aside.
In a lengthy judgment, two judges of the Western Cape High Court dismissed his claim that during the incident he was too intoxicated to know what he was doing...
