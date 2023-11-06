SA withdraws diplomats in Tel Aviv as war against Hamas rages on
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says Israeli ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky’s position in SA is becoming ‘very untenable’
06 November 2023 - 12:48
Diplomatic relations between SA and Israel are on the brink of collapse after SA withdrew all its diplomats in Tel Aviv, as there seems to be no end in sight to the war that has claimed nearly 10,000 Palestinian lives.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni issued a strong rebuke to Israeli ambassador to SA Eliav Belotsercovsky on Monday, saying his position in the country was becoming “very untenable” and Israel was threatening the stability of the global multilateral system...
