Law reform body proposes maternity support grant for poor pregnant women
06 November 2023 - 19:59
The SA Law Reform Commission, which is tasked with advising the government on the development of the law, has recommended the introduction of a maternity support grant for poor pregnant women, putting the cost of such a move at about R3bn a year.
The commission, in its final report after a many years of investigations, said the country’s social protection system does not provide maternity and parental cover to the vast majority of self-employed workers who work in both the formal and informal sectors of the economy...
