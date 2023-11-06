National

Judge gives Prasa until end-November to complete process for passenger security contracts

Judge Michael Bishop says he hopes the matter, which has dragged on for four years, will be finalised by year-end

06 November 2023 - 12:40
by Tania Broughton
Four years after the Western Cape High Court put Prasa on terms to provide proper security for rail commuters, the issue remains unresolved. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Four years after the Western Cape High Court put the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) on terms to provide proper security for rail commuters, the issue remains unresolved.

Western Cape acting judge Michael Bishop has now granted a further supervisory order giving Prasa until the end of November to complete a new tender process for its security contracts and report back to him on its status.

Since judge president John Hlophe (now suspended) granted an order in 2019, the dispute between Prasa and existing service providers has come before five other judges. Judge Bishop said this had prolonged the resolution of the dispute. He would now retain the file in the hope that the matter “reaches its final destination as soon as possible”.

“I hope this matter will be finalised by the end of this year,” he said.

The case has its roots in a Constitutional Court ruling that Metrorail and the SA Rail Commuter Corporation — the predecessors to Prasa — had a constitutional obligation to ensure the safety of rail commuters. This was at a time when there had been increased incidents of violent crime on Cape Town trains and at stations.

In 2011 Prasa appointed Sechaba Protection Services, Chuma Security Services, Supreme Security Services and the Vusa-Isizwe Security Group on one-year contracts to assist with the provision of security.

These contracts were kept in place through month-to-month extensions for seven years.

Then in April 2019 Prasa issued a new tender. The security companies all submitted bids. There were delays in the award and the security companies’ contracts were again extended.

Judge Bishop said they believed quite reasonably that their contracts would continue to be renewed until the tender was finalised.

But on November 1 2019, Prasa gave them only a few hours’ notice.

The aggrieved companies went to court, arguing that this was not in the public interest because Prasa would not be able to ensure the safety of commuters.

Judge Hlophe ordered that, pending the finalisation of the tender, Prasa must continue using the services of the security companies.

He also ordered Prasa to report back to the court within 30 days, giving details of the progress of the tender and the details of a safety contingency plan, approved by the Railway Safety Regulator.

The security companies have until mid-December to file affidavits in response to this. Judge Bishop said he would keep the file and, once all the affidavits were in, he would consider whether to terminate the supervision order.

GroundUp

