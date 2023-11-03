Business leaders champion gender equality

Gender equality is not just a matter of social justice; it’s a fundamental human right and business leaders are in a position to initiate the conversation and bring about change.

According to Stats SA, more than 67% of the total managerial roles in SA were held by men in the second quarter of 2022.

Only 54.3% of women of working age were employed or looking for work. These alarming numbers highlight the need for gender disparity to be urgently addressed.

A recent Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA), focused on the pivotal role business leaders play in advancing gender equality.

Velaphi Ratshefola, MD of CCBSA, revealed that women occupy 52.1% of the leadership positions at CCBSA.

Most of CCBSA’s customers are women, so it makes business sense to have female representation in all departments including engineering, manufacturing and logistics.

“The biggest progress is when you can see the changes,” he said, referring to profitable manufacturing facilities led by women.

Policies of inclusion and diversity should come from the top, and the CEO must play a central role in reviewing policies and ensuring genuine adherence, said Ratshefola.

“If heads of department don’t comply with a company’s values and culture, they should get off the bus.”

Ratshefola champions forums for both women and men to remove cultural baggage by discussing topics such as family roles.

“Gender should not be a barrier to [reaching] one’s full potential.” he said.