WATCH: Godongwana underscores tough love for sickly SOEs

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day

02 November 2023 - 16:15
by Business Day TV
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has outlined a stringent approach to state-owned enterprises in the latest medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS). He has tightened conditions for Eskom’s debt relief and insists that a Transnet bailout depends on the government’s new logistics sector road map. Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day, for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

