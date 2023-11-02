Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has outlined a stringent approach to state-owned enterprises in the latest medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS). He has tightened conditions for Eskom’s debt relief and insists that a Transnet bailout depends on the government’s new logistics sector road map. Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day, for more insight.
WATCH: Godongwana underscores tough love for sickly SOEs
Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day
