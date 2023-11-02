Former Eastern Cape housing department CFO held in contempt of court
Ouma Gaehumelwe Diutlwileng ordered to return work laptop or face jail after being fired for dishonesty, insubordination and negligence
02 November 2023 - 16:56
A former government official, Ouma Gaehumelwe Diutlwileng, found herself in contempt of court after refusing to return a work laptop that she said had been stolen.
The Makhanda high court on Tuesday found her in contempt and ordered that, despite her claims the laptop was stolen from her house, she return the laptop to the housing department or face nine months’ imprisonment...
