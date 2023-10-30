Sanral reverts to original procurement scoring criteria
Roads utility is inviting comment from interested and affected stakeholders on draft interim policy
30 October 2023 - 21:28
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has published its proposed interim preferential procurement policy (PPP) document for pubic comment, a week after withdrawing its controversial new policy that sparked legal challenges from the construction sector.
The agency in charge of managing, maintaining and financing the national road network last week backtracked on the new policy adopted by its board in May after major pushback from construction players who complained that it moved the goalposts on empowerment...
