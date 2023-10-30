SA calls for Israel to be prosecuted for unlawful attacks on Palestinian children

The SA government on Monday called for Israel to be prosecuted for unlawful attacks on children and urged the deployment of a rapid protection force to protect civilians in Palestine from further bombardment.

Israel’s war against Hamas militants, since it came under attack on October 7, has seen Gaza pounded by aerial bombings.

“It is estimated that over 80 families have been wiped out by Israeli armed action over the last three weeks. The number of non-combatants killed, especially the number of children killed, requires the world to show that it is serious about global accountability,” the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said in a strongly worded denouncement of what it referred to as the “atrocities” taking place.

On Sunday, members of the family of a senior Palestinian diplomat based in Pretoria were killed in an Israeli air strike which hit their apartment building in Gaza, the department said.

“Another member of the Palestinian community living in Johannesburg had 25 members of their family killed in an Israeli air strike this morning.”

The SA government, endorsing the UN General Assembly’s resolution, called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian corridor to provide food, medical supplies and fuel.