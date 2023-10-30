Home affairs minister and DG ordered to pay out of own pockets for ‘dreadful’ litigation
In 2017, the Constitutional Court ruled legislation allowing for the detention of suspected illegal foreigners without a warrant was unconstitutional
30 October 2023 - 13:07
The Constitutional Court has ordered home affairs minister, Aaron Motsoaledi and director-general Tommy Makhode to pay out of their own pockets for litigation their department “conducted in a dreadful manner”.
The department failed to correct legislation as it was ordered to in 2017 by the apex court. It then attempted to revive that lapsed order but failed to alert Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), which brought the original 2017 application. ..
