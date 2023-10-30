Glencore tackles municipal powers in transfer of properties
Diversified mining major takes on two Mpumalanga municipalities at the Constitutional Court
30 October 2023 - 05:00
Glencore will battle it out with two Mpumalanga municipalities at the Constitutional Court in November, challenging local councils’ authority to regulate the transfer of properties.
The outcome of the case will have an impact on the property market, municipal planning and the mining industry...
