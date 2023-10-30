Crackdown on expired food and fake goods at Durban spaza shops

A KZN spaza shop owner is arrested during an inspection. Image: Lwazi Hlangu
At least two undocumented foreign shop owners were arrested and a tavern was shut down on Monday during unannounced visits to township-based spaza shops in Durban.
The raids are part of a campaign that was announced by KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs (Edtea) MEC Siboniso Duma last week.
He said the campaign would focus on combating violation of consumer rights by conducting unannounced visits to businesses that sell food at inflated prices, expired food products and counterfeit goods.
It is led by the department of economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs through its business regulations and consumer protection unit, together with law enforcement and other consumer protection bodies.
The first raids were in Malukazi, in Umlazi, on Monday.
Provincial Edtra spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said they uncovered unlabelled and expired food products, including baby formula, sweets and flour as well as undocumented immigrants who were manning the shops in the township.
“These [expired products] pose a very serious health risk to our communities,” he said.
“Two undocumented foreign nationals were arrested by home affairs’ immigration unit, and one tavern was shut down by inspectors from the KZN Liquor Authority because it was selling liquor in the early hours of the morning.”
Nompumelelo Mzelemu from Edtea’s enforcement and compliance unit noticed most of the shops were not displaying prices on their products or giving receipts to customers.
Sibiya said the campaign would continue in other parts of the province over the coming months as they want to protect “local and honest” entrepreneurs in townships and rural areas against a “syndicate that has infiltrated the spaza shop market” in the province.
Last week, Duma said spaza shop owners had been complaining for a long time about being forced out of the market by mostly foreigners who buy in bulk, gaining a competitive edge.
To assist local entrepreneurs against that, Duma said they would be inviting shop owners to apply for a grant facility of R100,000 as part of a programme managed by Ithala and the Moses Kotane Institute. R20,000 will help them acquire stock and fund a shortfall of liquidity for social grant payouts, as they will be providing 960 shops with speed points to pay social grants.
