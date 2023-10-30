CEF confirms much-needed fuel price relief in November

Thanks to lower international oil prices, SA motorists can look forward to much-needed relief at the pumps in November, with the prices of petrol and diesel set to fall.
The Central Energy Fund has announced both grades of petrol (93 and 95 ULP) will be slashed by R1.78/l at midnight on October 31. The wholesale price of high sulphur 0.05% will decrease by 85c/l with low sulphur 0.005% diesel following suit at 82c/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will be reduced by 97c/l.
From November 1, this is what SA’s motorists will pay for their fuel of choice.
Inland:
Coast:
