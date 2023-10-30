National

NEWS

CEF confirms much-needed fuel price relief in November

The lower international oil price is the reason

30 October 2023 - 16:37
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG
Picture: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG

Thanks to lower international oil prices, SA motorists can look forward to much-needed relief at the pumps in November, with the prices of petrol and diesel set to fall.

The Central Energy Fund has announced both grades of petrol (93 and 95 ULP) will be slashed by R1.78/l at midnight on October 31. The wholesale price of high sulphur 0.05% will decrease by 85c/l with low sulphur 0.005% diesel following suit at 82c/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will be reduced by 97c/l.

From November 1, this is what SA’s motorists will pay for their fuel of choice.

Inland:

  • 93 unleaded — R23.44/l
  • 95 unleaded — R23.90/l
  • Diesel 0.05% — R24.16/l (wholesale)
  • Diesel 0.005% — R24.40/l (wholesale)

Coast:

  • 95 unleaded — R23.18/l
  • Diesel 0.05% — R23.44/l (wholesale)
  • Diesel 0.005% — R23.69/l (wholesale)

Nissan unveils powerful electric GT-R concept

With a solid-state battery, the Hyper Force has more than double the power of the current GT-R
Life
4 days ago

REVIEW: BMW XM is all anger and menace, but is it a true M car?

BMW commemorates 50 years of M Cars with an SUV that is motorised Viagra
Life
1 week ago

Motor industry looks to November 1 for government EV policy

Local car makers seek long-delayed incentives that will be crucial to their survival
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the ...
National
2.
CEF confirms much-needed fuel price relief in ...
National
3.
Home affairs minister and DG ordered to pay out ...
National
4.
SA calls for Israel to be prosecuted for unlawful ...
National
5.
Snowfall reported on Van Reenen’s Pass and other ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.