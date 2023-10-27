WATCH: Is there a R459bn pot of gold at the end of SA’s rainbow?

SA faces a financial conundrum, with a R459bn reserve in the central bank. Deciding how to use this significant resource amid fiscal challenges and rising borrowing costs has become complex. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Peter Bruce, who discussed the need to address SA’s foundational economic issues for a lasting solution.
