National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Is there a R459bn pot of gold at the end of SA’s rainbow?

Business Day TV talks to Peter Bruce from Business Day

27 October 2023 - 16:40
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

SA faces a financial conundrum, with a R459bn reserve in the central bank. Deciding how to use this significant resource amid fiscal challenges and rising borrowing costs has become complex. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Peter Bruce, who discussed the need to address SA’s foundational economic issues for a lasting solution.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Is there a R459bn pot of gold at the end ...
National
2.
Prasa to spend R50bn over three years to improve ...
National
3.
SAPS confirms visible tattoos a taboo in its ranks
National
4.
Big fuel cuts expected in November, says AA
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa visits Emfuleni to assess service ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.