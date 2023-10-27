National

Sars suspends SMS service after ‘threatening’ text sent to taxpayers

SA Revenue Service says the SMS message ‘fell short of the high professional standard we seek to uphold’

27 October 2023 - 09:23
by Anthony Molyneaux
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The threatening language used in an SMS from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Tuesday night had taxpayers complaining on social media about what they felt was an unprofessional tactic to intimidate them into submission.

In response, Sars apologised in a public statement sent out on Thursday night via email and social media, and said it has suspended the SMS service. 

Sars said: “The SMS message sent out earlier this week, in relation to outstanding returns, fell short of the high professional standard we seek to uphold.

“Sars therefore sincerely apologises for the manner in which this matter was handled, the frustration it may have caused honest taxpayers, and any inconvenience caused.

“The intended message was meant as a genuine and helpful reminder to taxpayers to file tax returns due and fulfil their legal filing obligation. Most taxpayers are honest and ordinarily appreciate such reminders. Honest taxpayers should not feel threatened by Sars but, unfortunately, the way the message was crafted had this effect.

“The message regrettably refers to possible prosecution of taxpayers for their failure to file their returns as they are legally obligated to do.

“While Sars is empowered by law to remind all taxpayers who are still registered with Sars of their legal obligation to file their relevant returns by the due date, Sars does not commence legal action before engaging with taxpayers.

“UnfortunatelySars reminders are ignored by some taxpayers, which means their situation escalates to levels where legal action may be required. Even then, they are reminded about their obligation to file the outstanding returns.”

TimesLIVE

Sars needs certainty of funding — Kieswetter

Commissioner also calls for readjustment of baseline budget that was cut by R1bn in 2014-15 and hasn’t been restored
National
1 week ago

Roux Shabangu splashes R1m a month while not paying taxes, Sars says

The tax agency obtains a preservation order against the controversial business person’s assets
National
1 week ago

LETTER: State risks becoming a predator on reluctant taxpayers

It is the way the ANC governs that nudges law-fearing citizens into tax evasion or revolts
Opinion
1 week ago
