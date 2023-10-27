Sars suspends SMS service after ‘threatening’ text sent to taxpayers

The threatening language used in an SMS from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Tuesday night had taxpayers complaining on social media about what they felt was an unprofessional tactic to intimidate them into submission.
In response, Sars apologised in a public statement sent out on Thursday night via email and social media, and said it has suspended the SMS service.
The Sars SMS sent to some taxpayers on October 24 2023. Image: SUPPLIED
Sars said: “The SMS message sent out earlier this week, in relation to outstanding returns, fell short of the high professional standard we seek to uphold.
“Sars therefore sincerely apologises for the manner in which this matter was handled, the frustration it may have caused honest taxpayers, and any inconvenience caused.
“The intended message was meant as a genuine and helpful reminder to taxpayers to file tax returns due and fulfil their legal filing obligation. Most taxpayers are honest and ordinarily appreciate such reminders. Honest taxpayers should not feel threatened by Sars but, unfortunately, the way the message was crafted had this effect.
“The message regrettably refers to possible prosecution of taxpayers for their failure to file their returns as they are legally obligated to do.
“While Sars is empowered by law to remind all taxpayers who are still registered with Sars of their legal obligation to file their relevant returns by the due date, Sars does not commence legal action before engaging with taxpayers.
“Unfortunately, Sars reminders are ignored by some taxpayers, which means their situation escalates to levels where legal action may be required. Even then, they are reminded about their obligation to file the outstanding returns.”
