SAPS confirms visible tattoos a taboo in its ranks
Proficiency in English and one other language is a prerequisite to be recruited to the service
The SA Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the main features of the notice it withdrew on Tuesday, which shows it will not relax its rules that entry-level applicants with visible tattoos will not be considered for appointment.
In a Government Gazette published on Thursday, the SAPS said it would not recruit those whose tattoos were visible when wearing their uniform. The age limit for new recruits had been raised to 35 years, up from 30, and only South Africans will be employed. Candidates with dual citizenship will have to “renounce their citizenship with the other country” before they can be considered for employment. ..
