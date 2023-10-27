Prasa to spend R50bn over three years to improve infrastructure
Prasa group CEO Hishaam Emeran says the agency exceeded the allocated R12.9bn capital budget by spending ‘R13.5bn for the first time in over a decade’
27 October 2023 - 14:29
Embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) said it expects to increase its capital spend to R50bn over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) as it embarks on an ambitious programme to modernise its infrastructure that was stripped bare, vandalised and looted during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.
The project is seen as having the potential to create thousands of jobs and grow the struggling economy dogged by the rising cost of living, high interest rates and load-shedding...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.