NEWS
Big fuel cuts expected in November, says AA
After three months of significant increases both petrol and diesel prices are expected to fall below the R25/l mark again
27 October 2023 - 12:14
Motorists can expect relief at the pumps in November when the department of mineral resources and energy announces fuel adjustments to be implemented on November 1.
The Automobile Association (AA) says unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is pointing to decreases in petrol of up to R2/l and decreases to diesel of about R1/l...
