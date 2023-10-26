Gold One drama far from over for victims, analysts say

Mine workers sing revolutionary songs at Gold One’s Modder East operations in Springs. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
As Gold One weighs the financial cost and investment implications of the three-day hostage drama at one of its operations that ended on Wednesday, labour analysts say the situation is far from over for the more than 500 workers involved.
All 543 mineworkers who were trapped underground by colleagues in a dispute about union recognition at the Modder East shaft in Springs, east of Johannesburg, returned to the surface on Wednesday.
But analysts told Business Day the consequences of the labour unrest go far beyond the financial ruin the company incurred, as those held against their will would need weeks to recover.
The crisis, which the SA Police Service (SAPS) described as a hostage situation, is the latest episode in SA’s troubled mining sector, which has been plagued by labour unrest, violence, illegal mining, and low productivity.
Labour analyst Michael Bagraim blamed the government and employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi for “sitting on their hands” during the crisis.
“Highly skilled employees will need time to recover from the ordeal. They are mentally scarred. They need social workers and even psychologists, people were manhandled underground and they did not get enough food,” Bagraim said.
“This goes far beyond financial ruin and lost production. Those workers are going to need a few weeks to get everything back to normality. This was a disaster and I’m blaming government and the mine management for this. When that shift ended and the workers didn’t resurface they [management] knew there was a problem.”
Mining analyst Peter Major said Gold One suffered more than lost production and the effects of events on investors appeared to be lost on the government and unions.
“Union leaders don’t have a bigger picture, they want control ... and Amcu [the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union] is prepared to risk mine owners just walking away and shutting the place down. This is about power,” Major said.
“The thing is you pay guys for doing nothing. Without a doubt they suffered financial difficulty, and this left a bad taste in investors’ mouths,” he added.
“If someone trips and falls down in the mine, the company suffers financial difficulty. If someone calls in sick, which happens all the time, they suffer financial difficulty. Everything costs money.”
The drama was triggered after Gold One management apparently refused to recognise Amcu as a majority union at the mine. Amcu claims to represent almost all of the nearly 2,000 mineworkers at Gold One, which counts the China Development Fund as an investor.
Gold One management has a closed-shop agreement with the rival National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which effectively means workers must be NUM members.
Gold one head of legal Ziyaad Hassam and company spokesperson Jonathan Hericourt could not immediately be reached for comment despite repeated attempts on Thursday.
Gold One said in a statement: “We will be working closely with the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the events leading up to this incident. We are committed to addressing any underlying issues to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future and on doing everything possible to secure labour peace at the mine.
“Our focus over the past few days has been solely on securing the safe release of all our employees. We will now turn our attention to taking necessary action against those involved in the conduct of any unlawful and illegal activity,” it added.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Transnet woes signal mining job losses
Weak PGM price puts 4,000 Sibanye jobs on the line
NATASHA MARRIAN: After conquering platinum, Amcu goes for gold
