National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Why deputy governor Kuben Naidoo's resignation matters

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe

25 October 2023 - 16:11
Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo has resigned, creating an opportunity for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint new leadership at the Reserve Bank before the 2024 elections. The resignation, while not officially confirmed by the Bank and the presidency, may come into effect in November. Business Day discussed the development with Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe, as well as the potential implications for the monetary policy committee.

