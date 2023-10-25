Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo has resigned, creating an opportunity for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint new leadership at the Reserve Bank before the 2024 elections. The resignation, while not officially confirmed by the Bank and the presidency, may come into effect in November. Business Day discussed the development with Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe, as well as the potential implications for the monetary policy committee.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Why deputy governor Kuben Naidoo’s resignation matters
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe
Or listen to full audio
