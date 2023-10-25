National Pandor slams Israel ‘occupation’ and ‘inadequacy’ of UN Security Council The international relations & co-operation minister says international law should be uniformly applied for it to be credible B L Premium

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor on Tuesday said Israel had bred hatred by occupying Palestine and, while not defending Hamas’ attack earlier in October that left 1,400 dead, stopped just short of accusing Israel of committing genocide in retaliation during a UN Security Council (UNSC) debate on the Middle East conflict.

Both CNN and Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that, according to the latest figures from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian ministry of health in Gaza, the death toll resulting from Israeli strikes on the strip had reached at least 5,087, including 2,055 children...