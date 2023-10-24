National

WATCH: SCA overturns R92m land restitution settlement offer

Business Day TV speaks to legal writer for Business Day, Tauriq Moosa

24 October 2023 - 17:57
Picture: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
Picture: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

The Supreme Court of Appeal has invalidated a compensation proposal of R92m for claimants seeking land restitution. This setback occurs in the context of SA’s ongoing land reform initiative, which strives to return land to historically dispossessed communities. Business Day TV delved deeper into this ruling with legal writer for Business Day, Tauriq Moosa.

