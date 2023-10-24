The Supreme Court of Appeal has invalidated a compensation proposal of R92m for claimants seeking land restitution. This setback occurs in the context of SA’s ongoing land reform initiative, which strives to return land to historically dispossessed communities. Business Day TV delved deeper into this ruling with legal writer for Business Day, Tauriq Moosa.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: SCA overturns R92m land restitution settlement offer
Business Day TV speaks to legal writer for Business Day, Tauriq Moosa
Or listen to full audio
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.