Tshwane Bus Service workers arrive for work but some refuse to drive

MMC for roads and transport Katlego Mathebe says bus operations will start alongside deployment of police and technology

23 October 2023 - 12:22
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
While most drivers at Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) arrived for work during the bus service resumption on Monday, many refused to drive.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said: “TBS operates 160 daily shifts, and only 36 went out. The rest pitched up but refused to drive.”

Ten drivers reported in sick and others called to say they would not make it for personal reasons.

On Sunday the city announced TBS and A Re Yeng would resume bus operations on Monday after a lengthy disruption due to an unprotected strike by Tshwane workers.

MMC for roads and transport Katlego Mathebe said bus operations would start alongside “the deployment of police and technology” in the CBD and other parts of the city.

The strike left Tshwane in disarray when workers downed tools in July to force the city to implement salary increases as per an agreement with the SA Local Government Bargaining Council. This after the city said it could not afford the R600m addition to the wage bill because of a shortage in revenue collection.

Bokaba said the city does not know how many workers are stranded.

He said they would monitor the situation during the day to see if shifts improved and which routes were not operated.

