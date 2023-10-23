Transnet cancels pilot phase of third-party access
Legislative and infrastructure requirement yet to be completed in order for the project to be successfully implemented
23 October 2023 - 13:29
The first phase of Transnet’s plan to allow private players access to its slots along the rail infrastructure has hit a brick wall with the state-owned entity’s rail division cancelling the contract with the chosen bidder, Traxtion Sheltam.
The project has been criticised by potential bidders for requiring an investment of hundreds of millions of rand by third parties which would go to waste because bidders were unlikely to invest in equipment that would last 30 years for a two-year contract...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.