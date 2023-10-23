PSA collecting mandates for improved wage offer

Members of the Public Servants Association protest to drive home their wage demand. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
The Public Service Association (PSA) is collecting mandates from its members after the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) improved its wage offer to striking workers by throwing in a one-off sweetener that will cost R25m to implement.
Talks deadlocked after Sita, which provides ICT services to local, provincial and national government departments and agencies, improved its wage offer to 5%, while the union remained stuck at 7.5%. Inflation as measured by the consumer price index accelerated to 5.4% annually in September, up from 4.8% in August.
This led to PSA members embarking on a strike last week which was expected to culminate in a national march to the ministry of communications & digital technologies in Pretoria on Monday.
The industrial action disrupted ICT services in several government departments including home affairs, and the SA National Defence Force, according to PSA chief negotiator Zamani Dladla.
Sita had threatened to unilaterally implement its final 5% offer to all employees on October 25, a move the union said would create “long-lasting resentment, animosity and distrust among all parties involved”.
Speaking to Business Day on Monday, Dladla said “in a last-ditch effort to prevent any further industrial action, the employer has since presented its final 5% wage offer across the board, effective April 1, to be paid on October 25, and added a one-off ex gratia payment of R8,326.45 as a “sweetener for each of the 3,103 Sita employees which will be paid on November 25”.
“In addition, the PSA demanded the ‘no work, no pay’ principal not be implemented for all those employees who embarked on industrial action and that R25m will be utilised as an ex gratia payment in respect of the salary negotiation for the 2023/24 financial year,” Dladla said.
“The employer indicated that it will consult with its principals and revert to the PSA on these additional demands ... The PSA will only accept the offer once the majority of members have provided a mandate to the PSA.”
Dladla commended those who downed tools, saying “it was the efforts of these members that forced the employer to improve their offer”. He said PSA has been collecting mandates from members since Friday and the deadline was Tuesday. “It looks as if we are going to sign [accept the wage deal],” he said.
PSA collecting mandates for improved wage offer
In addition to its final offer of 5%, Sita has thrown in a one-off ex gratia payment for striking employees
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
