Court victory for KZN social development head for access to information

A former social development department head has won access to information pertaining to investigation reports about financial mismanagement that, despite clearing her name, may have jeopardised her career prospects.
The Pietermaritzburg high court ruled the relevant state officials who had refused her access must now do so.
Background
Nokuthula Khanyile was appointed head of the social development department in KwaZulu-Natal in 2014. Unnamed people then made allegations that she was guilty of financial misconduct. To allow for investigations, her superiors extended her contract beyond 2019.
Two forensic investigations were conducted and, in 2020, both exonerated her of all the allegations.
However, afterwards she was not reappointed as the head of department despite being shortlisted and interviewed. She was then “dismayed” when she was not shortlisted for the head of the KwaZulu-Natal transport department.
She believed these setbacks arose from the reports and false information about what the investigation found. She applied in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) for the information.
PAIA provides people the right of access to information from private and public bodies, within certain limitations. All that requesters of information need to do is follow certain procedures set out in the legislation.
Khanyile wanted access to the two investigation reports and a list of the other applicants who were shortlisted for the transport head position.
After much delay, officials responded in 2022. But Khanyile was given scant information and most of what she requested was said to be excluded, in terms of PAIA.
She appealed to the premier’s office for the remainder of the information, but this was dismissed.
As a result, she took the government officials who refused her the information to the high court.
In the high court
Acting judge Anna Annandale set aside the officials’ refusal to provide Khanyile her full request for information. Annandale ordered that all the relevant information be provided to her.
“Requesters are entitled to the records of public bodies regardless of the reasons given for requesting access or the information officer’s belief as to what the requester’s reasons are for requesting access,” Annandale wrote, “provided only that [requesters] comply with the procedural requirements of PAIA.”
Annandale noted as long as there is compliance with PAIA, “and the information does not fall within one of the grounds of exclusion, there is no discretion on the part of the public body or the court to refuse access.”
The grounds of exclusion include requesting information so it can be used in court proceedings that have started. As Khanyile made clear she was going to bring a labour application, the office of the premier refused to give her the information.
Judge Annandale said this was incorrect, as Khanyile only indicated the information might be used later. Further, Khanyile’s request came before she began litigating in her labour dispute.
Another ground to refuse is where the information requested was used to formulate a policy or exercise some power as a state entity. Annandale noted that the investigation reports, which were refused on this ground, did not fall into this category and could have been used for a variety of purposes.
Annandale also rejected the officials’ claim certain reports Khanyile requested couldn’t be found. She called “the lack of detail” about what officials did to try find the information “egregious in and of itself”.
She found similarly for all the other grounds state officials claimed in their refusal of Khanyile’s request.
“The respondents,” she ruled, “have not discharged the burden resting on them to justify the refusal of access to the requested records.”
As a result, she ordered them to supply the relevant information. She also ordered some of the officials to pay Khanyile’s legal costs.
Court victory for KZN social development head for access to information
The former department head requested access to reports about financial mismanagement that, despite clearing her name, may have jeopardised her career prospects
moosat@businesslive.co.za
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.