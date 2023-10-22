National

Four dead and hundreds left homeless in KZN storm

Scores of families without shelter after rain and hail damage homes, power cables, roads and vehicles

22 October 2023 - 16:31
More than 100 houses in KwaZulu-Natal were destroyed. Picture: SUPPLIED
More than 100 houses in KwaZulu-Natal have been destroyed by heavy rains and strong winds, leaving scores of families homeless and at least four people dead.

Provincial disaster management teams on Sunday said they were assisting those affected, particularly in Mtubatuba in the northern part of the province.

According to the province, initial reports from Mtubatuba reveal at least four people died when a thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds hit the area. 

The storm tore roofs off houses and caused damage to power cables, roads, bridges and vehicles.

“Community halls and churches have opened their doors to the public, while others [displaced residents] have sought alternative accommodation with relatives,” the province said in a statement. 

“There are also reports of damaged vehicles, and in certain areas, Eskom poles and cables are scattered across roads and people’s properties,” it added.

In the Harry Gwala district, the Greater Kokstad municipality experienced heavy rains and a hailstorm.

About six households were affected, with no reported fatalities, injuries or displaced individuals at this point, said the province. 

In the Umzimkhulu municipality, heavy rains in the Madakeni location affected four households, with no fatalities reported at this stage.

It said about 23 households in the Rosetta informal settlement in the Mpofana local municipality were affected by the hailstorm on Saturday night in the uMgungundlovu district. 

The province said in Ulundi, in the Zululand district municipality, a block of rental rooms was blown away by strong winds on Saturday night, with no reported injuries.

Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance & traditional affairs, conveyed her condolences to those affected.  

Sithole-Moloi said disaster management teams would continue on-site assessments and provide relief, including mattresses, blankets, food and plastic sheeting to victims.

She said they were collaborating with other government departments, such as social development and human settlements, to aid victims. 

“Our teams, in conjunction with municipalities, will assist in assessments to determine necessary government intervention. We extend condolences to those who lost loved ones during this period. While we acknowledge that certain incidents are unavoidable, such as the thunderstorm with strong winds that devastated houses in Mtubatuba, we encourage communities to take safety precautions, such as relocating to safer areas where possible,” she said. 

Sithole-Moloi said as heavy rains persist across various parts of the province, disaster management teams remain on high alert. 

