Decades-long Armscor case nears end in Lisbon court
Portuguese arms agent says he facilitated the deal when SA was still under an arms embargo
22 October 2023 - 17:49
A multimillion-euro claim against Armscor, which had its origins in the 1980s, will after decades of litigation reach its conclusion in Lisbon’s civil court in November.
A Portuguese arms agent, Jorge Pinhol’s company Beverly Securities Companies, instituted the claim for €192m (R3.8bn) against Armscor in 2008 for his alleged role to accommodate a helicopter deal at a time when SA was still under an arms embargo...
