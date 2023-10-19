Roux Shabangu splashes R1m a month while not paying taxes, Sars says
The tax agency obtains a preservation order against the controversial business person’s assets
19 October 2023 - 05:00
Controversial business person Roux Shabangu lived a lavish lifestyle, spending about R1m a month on personal expenses, while he and his company Majestic Silver short-changed the fiscus of nearly R100m, according to a preservation order obtained by the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Shabangu, according to the tax agency, owns no less than 15 vehicles, including a BMW X7 M5 and a BMW X6 M Competition...
